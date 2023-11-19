Nola returns to Philly, per reports

MLB Rumors: Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to terms on a free agent deal, per multiple reports. The deal is reportedly seven years and $172 million according to Jeff Passan.

Nola, 30, was the Phillies’ first round draft pick in 2014 out of LSU, and has spent his entire career with the team. He has been a workhorse for the Phillies, making at least 32 starts in each of the last six years other than in 2020, when he made 12 starts in the 60 game COVID-shortened season. Although he had a down year, relatively speaking, in 2023, putting up a 4.46 ERA in 193.2 IP, his underlying peripherals were still solid, and he allowed just six runs in 23 innings over four starts in the playoffs.

Nola was the pitcher I thought was the most appealing of the starters on the free agent market, and was generally projected to get a five year deal with an AAV in the mid-$20M range.