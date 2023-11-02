You know you want some Rangers championship gear

One of the time-honored traditions when a team wins a championship is that gear celebrating that championship is rolled out.

And so, on this fine Thursday morning, the first full day of the Texas Rangers being World Series champs, there is Rangers championship gear that has dropped.

Personally, I really like the “Went And Took It” shirt, and am leaning towards grabbing that. But there are a number of items from Breaking T that you can pick from, as you can see from the photo below.

You can order these items, as well as the rest of the Breaking T Rangers stuff (in case you haven’t, say, gotten your Adolis Garcia bat flip hoodie yet), by clicking here.