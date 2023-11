Good morning.

Jeff Wilson thinks the Texas Rangers would be better served signing multiple players rather than pursuing Shohei Ohtani.

Mark Feinsand looks free agents primed for a reunion with Jordan Montgomery an option for Texas.

Kennedi Landry checks in on the status of the Rangers farm system after the whirlwind 2023 season.

And, trickster Josh Jung doodled on one of his trading cards that Topps dropped in a pack and it has now surfaced.

