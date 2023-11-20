Poll: Should the Rangers sign Josh Hader?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.
Today we are looking at San Diego Padres reliever Josh Hader.
At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Hader at 3 years, $70 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 4 years, $72 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Hader at 5 years, $105 million.
We are going to go with 4 years, $85 million as a compromise number.
Would you want the Rangers to sign Josh Hader at 4 years, $85 million?
Would you want the Rangers to sign Josh Hader to a four year, $85 million deal?
43%
Yes, absolutely
15%
Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
22%
Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
18%
Absolutely not
