Poll: Should the Rangers sign Josh Hader?

Should the Rangers sign free agent pitcher Josh Hader to a 4 year, $85 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at San Diego Padres reliever Josh Hader.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Hader at 3 years, $70 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 4 years, $72 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Hader at 5 years, $105 million.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Josh Hader at 4 years, $85 million?

Poll

Would you want the Rangers to sign Josh Hader to a four year, $85 million deal?

  • 43%
    Yes, absolutely
    (397 votes)
  • 15%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
    (140 votes)
  • 22%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (210 votes)
  • 18%
    Absolutely not
    (169 votes)
