Poll: Should the Rangers sign Josh Hader?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at San Diego Padres reliever Josh Hader.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Hader at 3 years, $70 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 4 years, $72 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Hader at 5 years, $105 million.

We are going to go with 4 years, $85 million as a compromise number.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Josh Hader at 4 years, $85 million?

Cast your vote below...

Poll Would you want the Rangers to sign Josh Hader to a four year, $85 million deal? Yes, absolutely

Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it

Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it

Absolutely not vote view results 43% Yes, absolutely (397 votes)

15% Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it (140 votes)

22% Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it (210 votes)

18% Absolutely not (169 votes) 916 votes total Vote Now

Previous polls:

Blake Snell

Marcus Stroman

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Jordan Montgomery

Shohei Ohtani