Braves sign Lopez to three year deal

The Atlanta Braves have signed free agent relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez to a three year deal with a club option, the team announced this morning.

Lopez, who turns 30 in January, is a righthanded relief pitcher who was originally signed by the Washington Nationals. He was traded, along with Lucas Giolito and Dane Dunning, to the Chicago White Sox for Adam Eaton in December, 2016. The White Sox then sent Giolito and Lopez to the Anaheim Angels for Ky Bush and Edgar Quero at the 2023 trade deadline. Lopez was then put on waivers, along with multiple other players, by the Angels in late August, 2023, and was claimed by the Cleveland Guardians, who also claimed Giolito.

So presumably the Braves will be signing Lucas Giolito in the near future.

Lopez has a 3.14 ERA and a 3.31 FIP in 189 innings over the past three years, making 149 appearances. Lopez was a starter prior to 2021, split the 2021 season between the rotation and the bullpen, and has been a reliever the last couple of years.

Lopez gets $4 million in 2024 and $11 million in 2025 and 2026, with a club option for 2027 at $8 million that includes a $4 million buyout. That makes this either a 3/$30M deal or a 4/$34M deal, depending on whether the option is picked up.