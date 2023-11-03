Parade Day Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Texas Rangers are, still, 2023 world champions.

I don’t really know if it has begun to sink in yet, but the activities of today will probably help. The last 72 hours have just been absolute sports bliss, and there are so many friends, Twitter friends and, of course, LoneStarBall friends for whom I am utterly thrilled. If you’re reading this, you’re probably one of them.

To the links:

Our little champions arrived back home yesterday, lugging along with them the Commissioner’s Trophy and a swagged the fuck out Marcus Semien.

And, inexplicably, a championship parade will be driving through the entertainment district of Arlington, Texas this afternoon.

The DMN has a know before you go guide for navigating your way in and around the parade plans.

Elsewhere, our old friend Jamey Newberg finally got to count down to zero.

Kennedi Landry writes about the symbiotic relationship between Chris Young and Bruce Bochy.

FanGraphs’ Jay Jaffe has some thoughts on the Rangers’ championship, including their total 180 over the past two seasons.

The Athletic’s Jayson Stark celebrates the weirdest damn season any of us have ever seen.

Semien was voted Man of the Year as selected by an MLBPA player vote, the second time he’s won the award.

Semien along with Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe are all up for Silver Slugger awards as well.

In the category of ‘lol okay sure’, Queen performed at American Airlines Center last night and Brian May rocked a Rangers jersey and played We Are The Champions.

And our old pal Nelson Cruz has retired with very poetic timing.

That’s all I got. Have fun today, LSB.