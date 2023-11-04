Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Texas Rangers are still world champions.

For the first time ever, a championship parade rode through the streets of Arlington.

Kennedi Landry writes about a whole bunch of Rangers basking in it.

Jeff Wilson says it’s one last hoo-rah for the Rangers team that finally lifted the curse.

And then, you know, there was Corey Seager’s mic-drop moment.

Elsewhere, Levi Weaver catches up with Eric Nadel 3 days after the latter got to make his bucket list call.

Evan Grant writes about all the ways the Rangers could’ve just “had a good season” and instead they hauled off and won the whole thing.

Jamey Newberg says the Rangers’ win is a burden lifted for the past Ranger greats who never finished it off.

Shawn McFarland highlights all the team and individual records the Rangers broke amid their magical playoff run.

FanGraphs’ Chris Gillian asks which team will be the next first to win it all.

Nolan and Ruth Ryan offered up what some people (not me, of course) are calling a half-hearted congratulations to the Rangers.

And Keith Law has his annual top 50 free agent rankings for what he calls a top-heavy class for the winter.

Have a good weekend!