Stroman declines option, becomes free agent

MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman has declined the player option for the final year of his contract with the Chicago Cubs, making the righthanded starting pitcher a free agent. Because Stroman has received a qualifying offer from the New York Mets in 2020, the Cubs cannot make him a qualifying offer this year, and thus he will be eligible to be signed without draft compensation being given up.

Stroman signed a 2 year, $50 million deal after the 2021 season that included a $21 million player option for the 2024 season. Stroman pitched a total of 52 games (50 starts) for the Cubs the past two years, putting up a 3.73 ERA and a 3.67 FIP in 275.1 IP. Stroman turns 33 in May, and while he may not get a $21 million per year deal on a multi-year contract, he likely will at least come close to that.

The Texas Rangers are likely going to be in the market for at least one starting pitcher this offseason. Stroman joins a free agent class that includes, among others, Aaron Nola, Jordan Montgomery, Lucas Giolito, and Sonny Gray.