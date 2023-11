Good morning, folks...

Jose Leclerc and Andrew Heaney are sticking around, with the Rangers exercising their 2024 club option on Leclerc, and Heaney exercising his 2024 player option.

Evan Grant has five offseason questions for the Rangers to address.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.

That appears to be it for now. Enjoy this Sunday as fans of the World Series champion Texas Rangers.