Heim, Lowe, Garcia win Gold Gloves

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, outfielder Adolis Garcia and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe are 2023 Gold Glove winners, it has been announced today. All three are first time winners.

The Rangers had five players who were American League Gold Glove Award finalists. Along with Lowe, Garcia and Heim, Marcus Semien was a finalist at second base and Corey Seager was a finalist at shortstop. Andres Gimenez ended up winning at second base, while Anthony Volpe was named the winner at shortstop.

Heim has always had a reputation for being a quality defensive catcher, and is especially renowned for his pitch framing ability. Lowe, on the other hand, has generally been seen as a below-average defender throughout his career. Lowe has worked hard on improving his defense and making that a priority, and he showed dramatic improvement in his glove work this year. Garcia has combined solid range in the outfield with one of the best arms in the majors.