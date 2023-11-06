Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry notes that Nathaniel Lowe, Jonah Heim, and Adolis Garcia added some golden hardware to the rings they just earned.

Shawn McFarland notes that the turnaround for the Texas Rangers that ended with a parade in Arlington included a commitment to defense that produced Gold Gloves.

Jeff Wilson writes that the champagne has barely been mopped up in the visitor’s clubhouse at Chase Field but free agency opens today.

Mark Feinsand names the eight likeliest suitors for Shohei Ohtani which happens to include the Rangers.

Mike Axisa has the Rangers as the fourth best bet to land Ohtani and writes “I still might be selling the Rangers short here”

The MLB dot com folks checked in on how each prospect performed at the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game, which included three Rangers farmhands.

And, Tim Cowlishaw writes that the Dallas Cowboys need to get their act together after the Rangers showed them how to get it done.

The Texas Rangers won the World Series!