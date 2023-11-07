Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Shawn McFarland checks out the quotes that defined each of the 17 games that the Texas Rangers played on their way to winning the World Series.

Kennedi Landry notes that Bruce Bochy, Corey Seager, and Marcus Semien are up for more hardware.

Evan Grant writes that Seager and Semien are finalist for the AL MVP Award while Bochy is a finalist for the Manager of the Year award.

Among a few notes, Kevin Sherrington writes that Jon Daniels’ contributions to the Rangers should not be lost from their championship run.

Jeff Wilson tackles the rumor that the Rangers are a preferred landing spot for Shohei Ohtani, you know the other AL MVP candidate (and almost certainly eventual winner).

The Athletic MLB Staff checks out the 12 suitors for Ohtani — including Texas — and how they would be a fit for the presumptive MVP.

Jim Bowden straight up predicts that Ohtani will sign with the Rangers among his offseason prognostications.

The hotly anticipated annual MLB Trade Rumors Top 50 free agents predictions is out.

And, the DMN notes that Bochy said on a radio appearance with The K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan that he’s officially running it back in 2024 (if Chris Young will have him).

The Texas Rangers won the World Series!