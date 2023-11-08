Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Ron Washington is angling to return to managing, and both he and Seinfeld alum Buck Showalter are candidates for the job in Anaheim.

Jim Bowden is predicting that Shohei Ohtani will sign with Texas, which would be just grand.

Chris Young isn’t willing to comment on the level of the Rangers’ interest in individual free agents beyond allowing that it is “flattering” that Ohtani is keen on the Rangers and that he hopes free agents that want to win keep the team in mind.