Thursday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...apparently I am doing the links this morning...

Shawn McFarland wonders whether the Texas Rangers’ plans to fortify the starting rotation include bringing Jordan Montgomery back.

Fangraphs’ top 50 free agent list projects Montgomery at 5 years, $140 million, the same as they have Aaron Nola and Blake Snell.

Kennedi Landry looks at the Rangers’ offseason priorities.

Former Rangers manager Ron Washington is the new manager of the hated Anaheim Angels. I don’t like the Angels, but I like Wash, and he’s 71 years old, so he was running out of opportunities to manage, and so I’m good with him shepherding what will likely be a not very good team for a few years.

Jeff Wilson’s Thursday newsletter talks about Wash’s return to managing.

The general managers meetings this week have been ended early due to a stomach virus that was laying waste to various front office personnel. Before it ended, however, Scott Boras held court and praised the Texas Rangers for spending money on players.