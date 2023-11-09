Seager, Semien win Silver Slugger Awards

The Silver Slugger Awards were announced today, and two Texas Rangers were among the winners. Corey Seager received the Silver Slugger Award in the American League at shortstop, while Marcus Semien received the award in the American League at second base. In addition, for the first time, there was an American League and National League winner for best hitting team, which the Rangers won.

Along with Seager and Semien, two other Rangers were finalists for the award at their respective position. Nathaniel Lowe, who won the Silver Slugger at first base in 2022, was a finalist this year. Adolis Garcia was a finalist in the outfield.

You can see a complete list of winners here.