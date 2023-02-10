McDaniel’s top Rangers prospect list out

Kiley McDaniel has his rankings of the top prospects for each American League team out today, and his list for the Rangers includes a ranking of his top 19 prospects, as well as another 26 players listed who are 40 or 35+ FVs.

The Rangers rank 8th overall, with McDaniel having the Rangers second in the majors in “quality depth,” which I mention primarily for those who keep insisting that the Rangers’ farm system isn’t really any deeper than any other team’s farm system.

Three Rangers were included in his top 100 list, and there’s another five Rangers in the 101-150 range. This includes what I would say is the most surprising ranking of a Ranger prospect I’ve seen this winter — infielder/outfielder Jonathan Ornelas being the fourth ranked Ranger, and #102 overall.

Ornelas, a third round pick in 2018, was added to the 40 man roster this winter, and was largely seen as a guy on the bubble in regards to being protected. Ornelas spent 2022 at Frisco as a 22 year old, playing mostly shortstop, while also getting time at third base with a few starts at second base and center field. He slashed .299/.360/.425 in 580 plate appearances. It was a solid campaign, but I don’t think he’s generally been seen to be a top 10 guy in the Rangers system, much less a borderline top 100 in MLB guy.

The Rangers’ other 101-150 guys were Luisangel Acuna, Justin Foscue, Jack Leiter and Aaron Zavala. Yeison Morrobel is the 9th player on the Rangers’ list, and is McDaniel’s breakout pick for 2023.