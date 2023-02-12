 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday morning Rangers things

Sunday morning Rangers news and links

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Texas Rangers Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Good morning, folks...

Jeff Wilson has his Sunday Read this morning.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up over at Fangraphs, which includes a snippet from me about Ian Kinsler.

Loading comments...