Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

It’s baseball season yes but it’s also National Jello-O Week

By ghostofErikThompson
Good morning. *Obligatory “It’s officially baseball season!” here*

With pitchers and catchers just days away from reporting to spring training, Levi Weaver looks at a few questions that will need to be answered at Surprise.

Kennedi Landry writes that whether or not the Texas Rangers improved their offense will be a top storyline at spring training.

Anthony Castrovince has the Rangers as among the biggest winners from the offseason after mega investing in overhauling the rotation.

Mike Axisa picks Kumar Rocker as the most interesting non-roster invitee to spring training for the Rangers.

And, the perpetually polarizing Ian Kinsler joined Jeff Wilson on the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast to chat about his reunion with the Rangers.

