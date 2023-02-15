deGrom held out of workouts today, people freak out

Jacob deGrom, the Texas Rangers’ new high priced ace, was held out of workouts today. Per the beats, deGrom had some tightness in his left side, and with the cold weather and the wet fields, the team wanted to err on the side of caution, and so they are holding him back a day or two.

This is not unusual, particularly for a veteran pitcher who has a recent history of health issues, and it should’t be a big deal. Nonetheless, there is a contingent of folks out there who are already in a tizzy over the fact that deGrom hasn’t even taken the mound yet and already is being held back because of a physical problem.

Chris Young, per the beats, says it is just precautionary. You probably don’t want to hit the panic button just yet. If it turns out he has an oblique strain that will sideline him until mid-June, you can panic then.