Montas likely to miss 2023 due to shoulder surgery

New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas will undergo shoulder surgery next week, the team announced today. The best case scenario for Montas is that he returns late in 2023, and reports indicate he is likely to miss all of 2023.

This is a significant blow for the Yankees, who acquired Montas from the Oakland A’s at the trade deadline in 2022. Montas put up a 6.35 ERA in eight starts for New York after the trade before being shut down in mid-September for the rest of the regular season. Montas made one postseason appearance for the Yankees, pitching an inning in relief against the Houston Astros in Game One of the ALCS.

Montas had never cracked 100 innings in a major league season before logging 187 innings in 2021 for the A’s, when he put up a career best 3.6 bWAR. Montas is slated to become a free agent after the 2023 season.