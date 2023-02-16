Matt Moore to the Angels, per report

MLB Rumors: Matt Moore and the Anaheim Angels are reportedly close to a deal, per Ken Rosenthal on Twitter.

The 33 year old lefthander had a big year out of the bullpen for the Texas Rangers in 2023, putting up a 1.95 ERA and 2.98 FIP in 74 innings. It was the first time since 2016 that Moore had put up a positive bWAR while pitching a full season (he had a 0.7 bWAR in two games for Detroit in 2019 before his season ended due to injury).

The Rangers had expressed interest in bringing Moore back for 2023, but fairly early on in the offseason the reports from the beats were that the team had “moved on” from Moore. While it is not clear what Moore was seeking in the way of a contract, he stayed on the market for a long time, and appears to only now, with camps opening, have reached a deal.