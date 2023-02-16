Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jacob deGrom was scratched from throwing his bullpen session because of a strained oblique, but Chris Young says not to read too much into it.

Although whenever everyone keeps telling you “it’s going to be fine” that does tend to make you wonder, doesn’t it?

The starting pitchers who have been pushed down the depth chart by all the starting pitchers the Rangers acquired in the offseason are unanimous: losing your job to a better pitcher means the team is in a better place to win.

Keith Law has his ranking of the top 20 Ranger prospects, with no real surprises at the top of the list and four Rangers making the top 100 in baseball.

Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of Bally Sports, has elected to skip an interest payment and is heading for bankruptcy.

Rob Manfred says that the bankruptcy will lead to fans being able to buy streaming packages for in market games, something that we’ve never been able to do before.