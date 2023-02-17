Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

Evan Grant writes about Jacob deGrom being held out of practice, with some self-aware quotes from deGrom about his injury history.

Grant also has a piece up where he talks Ranger fans down off the ledge.

Kennedi Landry says deGrom is ‘very aggravated’ but I believe that refers more to his mentality than to his left side.

Outside of deGrom World, Levi Weaver lists some left field options that could hopefully “congeal into a solution.”

Jeff Wilson says the Rangers have some wiggle room to make another roster addition should they slide Brett Martin over to the 60-day.

In other injury news, lefty prospect Avery Weems underwent Tommy John and will miss the upcoming season.

MLB Pipeline lists a prospect from each franchise who’s trying to break camp with the big league team.

ICYMI, former Cardinal and longtime broadcaster Tim McCarver died yesterday.

Old friend Matt Moore has agreed to a deal with the Angels.

And Rob Manfred says the Bally situation may inspire a solution to the MLB’s game blackout problem. Don’t hold your breath.

That’s all for this morning. Happy Friday.