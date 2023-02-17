Grossman, Rangers agree to deal, per reports

The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman have agreed to a one year deal, per reports. Grossman will reportedly get a $2 million base with another $3 million in possible incentives.

Grossman is a 34 year old switch hitting corner outfielder who has spent time with the Astros, Twins, A’s, Tigers and Braves in a ten year career. He’s generally been a 1-1.5 win player during his career, though he had a 2.9 bWAR season in 2021 before dropping to 0.8 bWAR between Detroit and Atlanta last year.

The Rangers have spent the entire offseason looking to address their hole in left field. Grossman will presumably be expected to fill that role at least in part. It is worth noting that even last year, when Grossman had a paltry 622 OPS, he had an 879 OPS in 149 plate appearances against lefties. Grossman also has a career 790 OPS against lefties, almost 100 points better than against righties. So it is possible that Grossman could maybe provide value in a platoon role.

Of course, the Rangers best lefty option for a left field platoon would probably be Brad Miller, who was not good last year. There could also be some outfield options that show up on the trade market as the spring progresses. But for now there’s a body, at least, added to the left field mix.