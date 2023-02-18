Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers agreed to terms with 33-year-old switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman yesterday.

Jeff Wilson takes a look at what adding Grossman means for the roster’s left field options.

Evan Grant has a story about the Rangers catching defense, which may be a sticking point for their major-league-catcher-turned-manager.

Kennedi Landry also writes about Rangers catchers, who are going to have quite a few new battery mates in 2023.

And Jeff Wilson writes about Cole Winn’s humbling 2022 and his hopefulness for a major league debut in 2023.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!