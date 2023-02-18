Grossman signed, Martin to 60 day i.l.

The Texas Rangers have officially announced the signing of outfielder Robbie Grossman. To make room for Grossman on the 40 man roster, the Rangers have placed pitcher Brett Martin on the 60 day injured list.

We talked about the Grossman deal yesterday. It is not what any of us were hoping for as far as adding a left fielder. I expect we will not see an “everyday” left fielder, at least to start the season, but instead will see a platoon or guys rotate through the position and DH, particularly if Mitch Garver is going to be catching some.

The Raners also announced the signing of righthanded reliever Dominic Leone to a minor league deal. Leone, 31, has spent parts of the last nine years in the majors, breaking in with the Seattle Mariners in 2014 before being sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a six player deal featuring Mark Trumbo.

Leone has also pitched for the Blue Jays, the Cardinals, the Indians, and, for the past two seasons, the San Francisco Giants. Leone had a 1.51 ERA in 53.2 IP in 2021, but followed that up with a 4.01 ERA in 49.1 IP in 2022. Leone has had three really good seasons, in 2014, 2017 and 2021, and has been generally replacement level or worse otherwise.

Leone will be battling for a job in the bullpen.