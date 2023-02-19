Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

In the Jacob deGrom watch, the Rangers expect deGrom to play catch and do drills on Sunday.

Jeff Wilson has his Sunday Read out, focusing on 2023 being a “normal” spring after last year’s shortened post-lockout spring training.

Corey Seager thinks that the more normal spring training, and being back on his normal routine, will lead to a better 2023.

The DMN has five things to know about Robbie Grossman, who the team officially has signed and added to the left field mix.

Evan Grant writes that signing Grossman underlines the fact that the Rangers are focused on winning.

The Rangers have added to their bullpen depth, signing reliever Dominic Leone to a minor league deal.

Kennedi Landry identifies four minor league relievers to keep an eye on at Rangers camp.

The Rangers are gettng rid of their red tops in 2023.

And David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.