Poll: 2023 American League Champs

Who are you picking to advance to the World Series from the American League in 2023?

By Adam J. Morris
World Series Workout Day Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

It has been a slow stretch as far as stuff goes for both MLB and the Texas Rangers, and there’s not been much to post about.

So, hey, a random way too early poll about the 2023 season!

What team do you think will advance to the World Series from the American League this year?

Cast your vote below...

Poll

What team will advance to the World Series from the American League in 2023?

  • 6%
    Toronto Blue Jays
    (29 votes)
  • 26%
    Houston Astros
    (127 votes)
  • 2%
    Cleveland Guardians
    (12 votes)
  • 15%
    New York Yankees
    (74 votes)
  • 41%
    Texas Rangers
    (198 votes)
  • 3%
    Seattle Mariners
    (18 votes)
  • 0%
    Tampa Bay Rays
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Minnesota Twins
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Chicago White Sox
    (1 vote)
  • 2%
    Other
    (10 votes)
477 votes total

