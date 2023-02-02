Poll: 2023 American League Champs

It has been a slow stretch as far as stuff goes for both MLB and the Texas Rangers, and there’s not been much to post about.
So, hey, a random way too early poll about the 2023 season!
What team do you think will advance to the World Series from the American League this year?
Cast your vote below...
Poll
What team will advance to the World Series from the American League in 2023?
-
6%
Toronto Blue Jays
-
26%
Houston Astros
-
2%
Cleveland Guardians
-
15%
New York Yankees
-
41%
Texas Rangers
-
3%
Seattle Mariners
-
0%
Tampa Bay Rays
-
0%
Minnesota Twins
-
0%
Chicago White Sox
-
2%
Other
