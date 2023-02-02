Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson is counting down the days until players start reporting to spring training, but notes that with the Super Bowl in Arizona, too, accommodations are at a premium.

Keith Law ranks the Rangers’ farm system at number 7, and notes that given the strength of their draft classes and international free agent signings the system could jump to top 3.

Corey Seager is in the best shape of his life.

The Rangers have signed LHP Bernardo Flores, Jr. to a minor league deal as they continue to add to the roster of redshirts that will be consumed by the crystalline entity of Spring Training.