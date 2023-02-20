Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that Jacob deGrom had a catch yesterday and that represents big important news for the Texas Rangers.

Jeff Wilson writes that deGrom watch breathlessly continues with the ace expected to throw off a Surprise mound soon.

Levi Weaver too has an update on deGrom and many other things in his Weaver Wire recap of the first week of camp for the Rangers.

Grant writes about the Rangers going through the process of trying to redefine the culture and philosophy of the franchise for the 51st time.

Kennedi Landry writes about what catcher Sam Huff is working on this spring as he battles for a spot on the roster.

Grant writes that Clint Frazier has dropped the Jackson bit and hopes that rejoining with Tim Hyers will help jumpstart his career.

The Rangers haven’t been very steady of late judging by ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle and his ranking of positional stability.

Landry tabs penciled-in center fielder Leody Taveras as the Rangers player with the most to prove this season.

And, Jack Leiter was on the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast to discuss his plans to improve in 2023.

Have a nice day!