Joe Palumbo returning to Texas

Lefthanded pitcher Joe Palumbo has agreed to terms on a minor league contract to return to the Texas Rangers, per the beats on Twitter.

Palumbo, 28, was a 30th round pick of the Rangers in 2013. After a very good year at low-A in 2016, he was poised to break out in 2017, but after three starts he needed Tommy John surgery. That was the start of a run of injury and health issues that have greatly limited Palumbo since then. He threw 80.2 innings in 2019 between AA, AAA and the majors, but has logged just 14 innings since then, due to the 2020 pandemic and various health problems.

Palumbo was waived by the Rangers after the 2021 season and ended up with the San Francisco Giants for 2022, but barely pitched, and was released in early July.

It sounds like Palumbo is not going to be at the major league camp; however, he is apparently healthy, and will likely get an opportunity to work out of the bullpen for Frisco or Round Rock.