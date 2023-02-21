Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes about the positive aura derived from the first day of full workouts at spring training.

At MLB dotcom, Jesse Borek writes about the expectations from the players after the Texas Rangers spent big in free agency again.

Levi Weaver has a note on every right-handed pitcher in Rangers camp and their chances of making the team.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers have built a rotation that has the potential to strike out a ton of folks.

Jamey Newberg tackles the Jacob deGrom injury conversation so we can get back to marveling at the fact that Jacob deGrom is a Ranger.

Borek has thoughts from Marcus Semien on his second camp with the Rangers after last year’s truncated spring made things awkward.

At FanGraphs, Ben Clemens takes a gander at the Robbie Grossman signing and how it helps the Texas outfield.

And, Thomas Harrigan tries to figure out how teams — including the Rangers — can beat the odds and make the playoffs.

Have a nice day!