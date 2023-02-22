Fangraphs top 100 prospect list out

Fangraphs’ top 100 prospect list for the 2023 season has dropped, and as usual, Fangraphs has a little over 100 prospects (since they use a cut off based on their Future Value grades, rather than an arbitrary cutoff at #100).

The Texas Rangers have five players who are in Fangraphs’ top 112 (which is as deep as the list goes), but technically only three in the top 100, so you can argue that as you wish.

In a mild surprise, Evan Carter is only the third ranked Rangers prospect on the Fangraphs list. Josh Jung is the top Ranger, at #31, while Owen White is immediately behind him, checking in at #32. Carter is #67 on the list, behind Brice Turang and Joey Ortiz, and just ahead of Sal Frelick.

Luisangel Acuna just missed the top 100, coming in at #104. Jack Leiter, meanwhile, despite his disappointing 2022 season, still gets a 50 FV grade and is #111 on their list.