Good morning, folks...

We are doing some ZiPS projections over/unders.

Today we are looking at Bubba Thompson, who ZiPS projects to slash .239/.281/.367 in 2023, good for a 648 OPS.

Do you think Taveras will be over or under that figure?

Poll Will Bubba Thompson have an OPS in 2023 over or under the 648 OPS that ZiPS projects for him? Over 648 OPS

Unde 648 OPS vote view results 65% Over 648 OPS (97 votes)

34% Unde 648 OPS (51 votes) 148 votes total Vote Now

Previously:

Corey Seager

Marcus Semien

Adolis Garcia

Jonah Heim

Josh Jung

Mitch Garver

Nathaniel Lowe

Leody Taveras