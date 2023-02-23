Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson observes that only the Rangers and the Rockies have never had a pitcher win a Cy Young award, but that 2023 might be the year the Rangers are finally a “pitching first” team.

Evan Carter drove from eastern Tennessee with his wife, parents and giant schnauzer for his first big league camp (though he will likely end up back in Frisco this year).

Levi Weaver is writing up every player in big league camp with today’s entry covering the catchers and the left handed pitchers.

Evan Grant has a mailbag column up covering the best looking prospects in camp so far and the Ranger City Connect jerseys.

Jacob deGrom will be throwing his first bullpen session today after arriving at camp with a touchy oblique.

Josh Jung was singing Kumar Rocker’s praises after facing him in camp, saying that he was throwing a 99 mph sinker.