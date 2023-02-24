Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

In case you missed it, Jacob deGrom made it through his first bullpen sesh as a Ranger yesterday.

Jeff Wilson writes about deGrom and asks if his right arm can get caught up in time for Opening Day.

Kennedi Landry caught up with Evan Carter as the Rangers’ highly-touted prospect makes his way through his first big league camp.

In his latest roster projections, Grant says that the Rangers’ 26-man is pretty much set barring any injuries.

Grant also writes about the 20 days Greg Maddux is spending with Rangers pitchers this spring trying to get them to not suck at fielding

And Jayson Stark writes that the MLB may be cracking down, again, on pitchers using sticky stuff.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers kick off their slate of 2023 spring training games today at 2:05 vs. their Surprise sisters, the Kansas City Royals.

Have a nice Friday!