Battle of Surprise 2023 Game Thread: Rangers at Royals

After an offseason filled with intrigue, baseball is here again. As is tradition, the Texas Rangers will begin their campaign with a battle against their Surprise complex-mates from Kansas City.
RHP Glenn Otto will take the mound for the Rangers in their first spring action of 2023 against LHP Daniel Lynch for the Royals.
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ROYALS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Corey Seager - SS
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Salvador Perez - C
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Franmil Reyes - DH
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Johan Camargo - 3B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Kyle Isbel - CF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Nate Eaton - RF
|Sandy Leon - C
|John Rave - LF
|Glenn Otto - RHP
|Daniel Lynch - LHP
Owen White, Jose Leclerc, and Chase Lee are also expected to pitch for Texas.
The game will be carried on tape delay at 8 pm on 105.3 The FAN but you can presumably follow the action via MLB dot com Gameday. First pitch from Surprise, AZ is scheduled for 2:05 pm CDT.
Go Rangers!
