Battle of Surprise 2023 Game Thread: Rangers at Royals

After an offseason filled with intrigue, baseball is here again. As is tradition, the Texas Rangers will begin their campaign with a battle against their Surprise complex-mates from Kansas City.

RHP Glenn Otto will take the mound for the Rangers in their first spring action of 2023 against LHP Daniel Lynch for the Royals.

Today's Lineups RANGERS ROYALS Marcus Semien - 2B Bobby Witt - SS Corey Seager - SS Michael Massey - 2B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Salvador Perez - C Adolis Garcia - RF Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B Mitch Garver - DH Franmil Reyes - DH Robbie Grossman - LF Johan Camargo - 3B Josh Jung - 3B Kyle Isbel - CF Leody Taveras - CF Nate Eaton - RF Sandy Leon - C John Rave - LF Glenn Otto - RHP Daniel Lynch - LHP

Owen White, Jose Leclerc, and Chase Lee are also expected to pitch for Texas.

The game will be carried on tape delay at 8 pm on 105.3 The FAN but you can presumably follow the action via MLB dot com Gameday. First pitch from Surprise, AZ is scheduled for 2:05 pm CDT.

Go Rangers!