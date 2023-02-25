Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers played a baseball game yesterday! :) And lost. ):

Evan Grant writes about 5 long shots to crack the big league roster out of camp, including ‘The Viper’, who worked in a scoreless inning yesterday.

Another one of those is Lucas Jacobsen, who Jeff Wilson says has impressed Greg Maddux with his stuff.

Kennedi Landry has three things to watch for now that the actual games have started.

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland has a piece up on the Rangers’ reactions to the new rules in play, none of which included hysterical rage.

McFarland also has a feature up on Mitch Garver being in #thebestshapeofhislife.

Elsewhere, Kevin Sherrington discuses reds vs. powder blues in his feature on the Rangers’ uniforms now that the reds are out of commission.

Jeff Wilson offers some friendly advice for consuming Rangers spring training games.

And Ken Rosenthal ponders how our old friend Joey Gallo will do in his new environment in Minnesota.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!