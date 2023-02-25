Battle of Surprise 2023 Game Thread: Royals at Rangers

The Texas Rangers will try to get one back on the Kansas City Royals this afternoon to even up the spring complex bragging rights series in Surprise.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for his first action in a Rangers uniform while the Royals will counter with RHP Mike Mayers.

Today's Lineups ROYALS RANGERS Matt Beaty - DH Josh Smith - SS Hunter Dozier - 3B Brad Miller - 1B MJ Melendez - C Clint Frazier - LF Matt Duffy - 2B Jonah Heim - C Nicky Lopez - SS Josh Jung - DH Dairon Blanco - RF Mark Mathias - 2B Nick Pratto - 1B Travis Jankowski - RF Tyler Gentry - LF Bubba Thompson - CF Diego Hernandez - CF Ezequiel Duran - 3B Mike Mayers - RHP Nathan Eovaldi - RHP

Dane Dunning, Spencer Howard, Kyle Cody, Jonathan Hernandez and Joe Barlow are also expected to pitch today.

You can listen to the game on 105.3 The Fan or watch the KC feed simulcast on BS Southwest or follow the action via MLB dot com Gameday. First pitch from Surprise, AZ is scheduled for 2:05 pm CDT.

Go Rangers!