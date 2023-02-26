Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Brad Miller is healthy and ready to contribute after dealing with injuries and being shut down early in 2022.

Mike Maddux, in an interview on the Ticket, poured some cold water on the notion of the Rangers going with a six man rotation.

Levi Weaver continues his series on notes on every player in camp, today looking at infielders and outfielders.

Anthony Castrovince has reactions from the first full day of games with the new rules in place.

Kennedi Landry talks to Martin Perez about why he is playing in the WBC.

Tim Cowlishaw writes about Nathan Eovaldi joining the Rangers.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column at Fangraphs.

And in Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read, some pitchers are turning heads early on in camp.