Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

The Texas Rangers are on the road in Arizona as they travel to Goodyear to take on the Cleveland Guardians for some red hot Cactus League action.

RHP Jon Gray will make his spring debut for the Rangers against RHP Zach Plesac for the Guardians.

Today's Lineups RANGERS GUARDIANS Marcus Semien - 2B Andres Gimenez - 2B Corey Seager - SS Amed Rosario - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Jose Ramirez - 3B Adolis Garcia - RF Josh Bell - 1B Robbie Grossman - LF Oscar Gonzalez - RF Josh Jung - 3B Richie Palacios - LF Clint Frazier - DH Jhonkensy Noel - DH Sam Huff - C George Valera - CF Leody Taveras - CF Cam Gallagher - C Jon Gray - RHP Zach Plesac - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the 105.3 The FAN radio broadcast or watch the Guardian television feed simulcast on BS Southwest. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!