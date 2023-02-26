Twins claim Santana from Braves

Remember Dennis Santana, the Texas Rangers reliever who was traded to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations back in November?

Well, Santana is no longer a Brave...instead, he is now a member of the Minnesota Twins, after the Twins claimed him on waivers today.

The 26 year old righthander was originally signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers all the way back in 2013, and was traded by the Dodgers to the Rangers in the summer of 2021 for minor league pitcher Kelvin Bautista. Santana was fine for Texas over the remainder of 2021, was great to start 2022, then fell apart in the second half.

With Santana being out of options and the Rangers having a number of potential relief arms they can look at internally, he became a 40 man roster casualty over the winter. Atlanta did have a pair of Ranger castoffs on the 40 man roster in Santana and Kolby Allard, but Santana is now a part of the Twins’ organization.