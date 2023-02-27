Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Levi Weaver’s Weaver Wire takes a look at what has gone down at camp as games began for the Texas Rangers.

Tim Cowlishaw pipes up to discuss how the new baseball rules will impact the Rangers going forward.

Kennedi Landry examines a few closer options for the Rangers with Jose Leclerc likely to get first crack at the job.

At the DMN, Shawn McFarland writes about Jon Gray’s first outing for Texas this spring and the right hander’s thoughts on the revamped rotation.

Clint Frazier can be considered a dark horse candidate to make the Rangers’ roster according to Landry.

McFarland writes that Jacob deGrom is back on track to be ready for Opening Day after the side tightness saga that began camp.

Evan Carter is sandwiched between Diego Cartaya and Brett Baty at No. 24 overall — with Josh Jung No. 50 — on R.J. Anderson’s top 50 prospects list.

McFarland notes that Robbie Grossman and Justin Foscue are among the hottest hitters for the Rangers early on.

Joe Barlow joined the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast to talk baseball and micro mini goldendoodles.

And, Jacob deGrom took time out to “It’s not me, it’s you” Jon Heyman and the New York sports media.

Have a nice day!