Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds

The Texas Rangers remain in Goodyear, Arizona where they will complete the Ohio two-step with a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon.

LHP Martin Perez will make his spring debut for the Rangers against RHP Hunter Greene for the Reds.

Today's Lineups RANGERS REDS Josh Smith - LF Jonathan India - 2B Brad Miller - 1B Tyler Stephenson - C Jonah Heim - DH Wil Myers - RF Mitch Garver - C Chad Pinder - LF Ezequiel Duran - 3B Kevin Newman - SS Travis Jankowski - RF Will Benson - CF Mark Mathias - 2B Luke Maile - DH Bubba Thompson - CF Noelvi Marte - 3B Jonathan Ornelas - SS Christian Encarnacion-Strand - 1B Martin Perez - LHP Hunter Greene - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast at MLB.com or watch the Reds’ television feed simulcast on BS Southwest. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

