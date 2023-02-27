Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds

The Texas Rangers remain in Goodyear, Arizona where they will complete the Ohio two-step with a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon.
LHP Martin Perez will make his spring debut for the Rangers against RHP Hunter Greene for the Reds.
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|REDS
|Josh Smith - LF
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Brad Miller - 1B
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Jonah Heim - DH
|Wil Myers - RF
|Mitch Garver - C
|Chad Pinder - LF
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Kevin Newman - SS
|Travis Jankowski - RF
|Will Benson - CF
|Mark Mathias - 2B
|Luke Maile - DH
|Bubba Thompson - CF
|Noelvi Marte - 3B
|Jonathan Ornelas - SS
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand - 1B
|Martin Perez - LHP
|Hunter Greene - RHP
You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast at MLB.com or watch the Reds’ television feed simulcast on BS Southwest. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
