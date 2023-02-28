Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jack Magruder writes that while the length and depth of the lineup might be a question mark, the Texas Rangers potentially have one of the best first four in baseball.

Tim Cowlishaw writes that the top of the batting order gives Bruce Bochy something he didn’t even have in his World Series years in San Francisco.

Jeff Wilson writes that Monday was a big day for Mitch Garver as he got behind the plate in a game for the first time after surgery last summer.

Shawn McFarland notes that Garver’s backstop return included some nerves and a home run.

Garver is Levi Weaver’s pick for an under-the-radar Rangers fantasy baseball option for the upcoming season.

The Rangers sneak in at tenth on Matt Snyder’s pitching rotation power rankings at CBS Sports.

McFarland notes the plans for Martin Perez to join Team Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic after making his spring debut yesterday.

Mike Axisa takes a look at how the changes to the infield shift rules will impact hitters such as Corey Seager.

And, McFarland writes that the Rangers will send the Top 5-pick Vandy duo to the mound in today’s game against Colorado.

Have a nice day!