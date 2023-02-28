2022 in review: A.J. Alexy

With the 2022 regular season over, it is that time where we go back and take a look at the players who appeared for the Texas Rangers this past season.

Today, we look at pitcher A.J. Alexy.

After a quality 2021 season that included 23 innings of work in the big leagues, A.J. Alexy was on the map for 2022. He was one of the young pitchers who was in the mix for a spot in the Rangers’ starting rotation to start 2022, and while he wasn’t a favorite to claim a rotation job to start the year, the expectation was that he would be someone who would be able to contribute at some point in 2022, either in the rotation or in the bullpen.

Things didn’t go as hoped for A.J. Alexy. Quite the opposite...it was a disaster of a season.

Alexy started the year at AAA Round Rock, in the rotation, and struggled. He moved to the bullpen and still was not good. He was brought up a few times to provide a fresh arm in the major league pen, pitching four games in the bigs in all, allowing nine runs in 7 innings and walking more batters than he struck out.

Alexy’s 11.57 ERA in the majors is not really all that meaningful, given he threw just 7 innings, though it obviously is bad. More damning was his season-long struggle at AAA. In 96 innings, he had a 5.91 ERA, walking 56 batters against 103 strikeouts, and allowing an ungodly 25 home runs. Even in the PCL, that’s bad.

For a period of time it looked like Alexy might be the guy from the Yu Darvish trade who would provide some value for the Rangers, who might make the deal pay off. Instead, Alexy became a 40 man roster casualty in December, being claimed on waivers by the Washington Nationals. The Nationals, a month later, traded Alexy to the Minnesota Twins for teenage pitcher Cristian Jimenez. The Twins waived Alexy at the end of January, and lost him on waivers to the Chicago White Sox.

Alexy is still just 24, and he has an option remaining, making him someone a team can take a flyer on for 2023 and see if he can get back on track. That could be the White Sox, or, if they need a 40 man spot, Alexy could get waived once again and someone else will have a chance to see what they can do with him. The Rangers, however, have moved on.

Previously:

Greg Holland

Eli White

Steven Duggar

Elier Hernandez

Marcus Semien

Garrett Richards

Yerry Rodriguez

Brad Miller

Brett Martin

Leody Taveras

Kohei Arihara

Kevin Plawecki

Nick Snyder

Jose Leclerc

Kolby Allard

Steele Walker

Josh Jung

Kole Calhoun

Matt Bush

Corey Seager

Tyson Miller

Andy Ibanez

Bubba Thompson

Mitch Garver

Dallas Keuchel

Mark Mathias

Matt Moore

Meibrys Viloria

Jesus Tinoco

Martin Perez

Joe Barlow

Zach Reks

Spencer Patton

Cole Ragans

Dennis Santana

Josh Smith