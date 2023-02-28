Spring Training Game Thread: Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers return to Surprise where they will welcome the Colorado Rockies for a Cactus League matchup this afternoon.

LHP Cody Bradford earns the start for the Rangers against LHP Austin Gomber for the Rockies.

Of note: both Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are expected to pitch following Bradford in today’s contest as the Rangers get their first 2023 in-game look at their previous two top-5 first-rounders from Vanderbilt.

Rangers lineup for February 28 vs. Colorado.



You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

