Good morning, folks...

Levi Weaver does his first Opening Day roster projection for the Texas Rangers.

Evan Grant talks about the Rangers lack of a left fielder.

Jeff Wilson’s Friday newsletter says, don’t expect any big Rangers news before the season starts.

Nathaniel Lowe is feeling optimistic about the 2023 season.

Kiley McDaniel ranks the MLB farm systems, and has the Rangers in the top ten.