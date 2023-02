Good morning, LSB.

With less than two weeks until pitchers and catchers report, Levi Weaver takes his first stab at predicting the Rangers’ roster.

Jeff Wilson’s latest podcast features Hannah Huesman, who’s in her second year as the Rangers’ mental performance coordinator.

Nathaniel Lowe is pretty pumped with the Rangers’ revamped pitching rotation.

And MLB Pipeline lists each team’s projected home run leader for 2023.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!