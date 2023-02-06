Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson ponders why Matt Moore went from seemingly a priority for the Texas Rangers to unsigned a week before spring training gets underway.

Levi Weaver’s Weaver Wire covers Jacob deGrom getting acclimated while Nathaniel Lowe works on his defense.

Over at FanGraphs, Michael Baumann writes that for all of the star power in Texas, Adolis Garcia might be the make-or-break player for the Rangers.

Wilson takes an initial stab at predicting the Opening Day roster for the Rangers with Jackson Frazier perhaps the most surprising addition.

Zach Crizer places Brock Burke among the players primed to take a big step forward in 2023.

And, by Stephen J. Nesbitt’s calculations, the Rangers have been just above middle of the pack during the Wild Card era.

Have a nice day!